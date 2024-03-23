Kite twine claims young motorcyclist's life in Faisalabad

Police are investigating the incident

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Kite twine has claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Faisalabad.

A heart-wrenching incident took place at Faisalabad's Novelty bridge where a young motorcyclist, 22, fell a victim to kite twine, resulting in his death on the spot.

The deceased's body has been handed over to his grieving family.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the regional police office (RPO) of Faisalabad. The IGP has directed the chief police officer (CPO) to ensure stringent enforcement of the anti-kite flying act.

CM Maryam Nawaz takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the district administration and police to arrest the violators. She gave 48-hour deadline to police to take action.

This incident emphasises the need to implement regulations aimed at curbing the dangerous practice of kite flying.



