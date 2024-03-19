Two bandits killed in 'encounter' with police

Their third accomplice escaped

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with in Raiwind City here on Monday.

Police on 15 got a call from a citizen, Muhammad Zahid, that three suspected robbers were plundering valuables and cash from people on a road.

A police team scrambled to the crime scene. On seeing police reaching them, the alleged opened a fire on police. Police returned fire.

In exchange of fire, two suspected robbers received bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

Their third accomplice fled the scene. The identity of the dead suspects could not be ascertained. Police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers after registering a case.

Police claimed the bandits were involved in many incidents of robbery and looting. Stolen valuables and arms were seized from them.

