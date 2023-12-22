Two policemen injured in 'encounter' with robbers

Crime Crime Two policemen injured in 'encounter' with robbers

The outlaws managed to escape

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 04:28:01 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR: (Dunya News) – Two policemen were injured when alleged robbers opened fire on a police party who raided their hiding place to apprehend them.

The injured Elite Force personnel were identified as Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Atif.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police were informed that some robbers were hiding in an outhouse and planning to plunder valuables from people.

When police reached their hiding place, the outlaws opened fire on the law enforcers and injured two members of the police party.

The robbers ran away after doing firing in the air. The incident spread panic in the area. People demanded the police high-ups to step up security in the area to protect life and property of people.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Evidence were being collected to reach out the outlaws.

