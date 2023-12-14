Robber killed in 'encounter' with police

His nine accomplices escaped

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed when as police claimed he came under the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with the law enforcers.

The robber indentified as Ali Shan was wanted by the police in dozens of cases of robbery, murder and kidnapping for ransom.

Giving details of the encounter, DPO Tahir Nawaz said the robber was being taken under police custody to the hiding place of his accomplices.

On seeing the police, his accomplices started an indiscriminate firing, which was retaliated by the law enforcers effectively.

During the gun battle, which, as police claimed, lasted two hours, the under custody outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices, who managed to escape.

According to the police, nine robbers had targeted the police with sophisticated weapons.

A heavy contingent of police was rushed to the scene who launched a manhunt to for the arrest of the fleeing nine robbers.

