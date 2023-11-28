Robber killed in 'encounter' with police in Lahore

Razi Shah was involved in dozens of incidents of robbery

Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 14:06:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An alleged robber wanted in dozens of heinous crimes was killed in ‘police encounter’ in Gujjarpura area here on Monday night.

According to police, robber identified as Razi Shah was involved in dozens of incidents of robbery.

A police team was taking him to a hiding place of his accomplices when they were attacked by outlaws. As a result, Razi Shah was killed in the firing of his own accomplices.

The attackers managed to flee and raids are being conducted by police to arrest the suspects, said police.

Looted cash and other valuables were recovered from the robber.