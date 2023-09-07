Four terrorists killed in Quetta CTD raid

The suspects belonged to a banned outfit

07 September,2023

QUETTA: (Web Desk) - Four suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter with the personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in rural Agbark area of the city.

A spokesman for CTD said that the perpetrators belonged to a banned organisation and were involved in target killing of policemen and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Suicide jackets, five grenades, explosives and other prohibited material were recovered from the house where the terrorists were residing, the spokesman said.