Rawalpindi police apprehend couple for subjecting maid to 'torture'

The girl belongs to Rahim Yar Khan district

01 September,2023 03:40 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - A Rawalpindi couple has been arrested by police for subjecting their eight-year-old maid to torture.

The case was registered against the couple at the Bahria Town police post on the complaint of Fazeel Ahmad, a resident of Khanpur Katora tehsil in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the complainant, they had sent their daughter to work on the advice of Dr Kausar who asked them to send their minor child to her daughter’s house to look after her babies.

According to the FIR, the girl stayed at the residence for six months and she was paid a monthly salary of Rs6,000. On the night of Aug 25, the couple Ali Sher and Bakhtawar tortured the child and caused two elbow fractures and injuries to fingers, the complainant alleged.

“There are several torture marks on the body of my daughter,” he added. The child was also humiliated by the employers who cut her hair, and her head also bore injury signs, the complainant added.

Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani ordered arrest of the suspects, saying they would be produced in court for challan with solid evidence.