Man kills daughter, 'paramour' for 'honour' in Karachi

Police arrest the killer and his son

25 August,2023 10:29 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A young girl and her alleged 'paramour' were killed for honour in the provincial capital on Friday, police said.

Laraib and 17-year-old Hasan were shot and killed by Rafique Ahmad Sheikh who admitted to killing his daughter for honour.

The Sohrab Goth SDPO said initial police findings suggested that Rafique left home to trace the whereabouts of his daughter.

After spotting Laraib and Hassan in a car on Abul Hassan Isphani Road in morning, the suspect got infuriated and opened fire. The firing left both the youngsters dead.

Police lifted empty shells of a pistol from the spot and took Rafique and his son into custody. Investigators also found holes on the car. The bodies were shifted for autopsies.