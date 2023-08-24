Man kills married daughter for 'honour', buries body clandestinely

The victim's husband was suspicious about his father-in-law's involvement

KARACHI (Dunya News): A man allegedly killed his married daughter for honour and secretly buried her in a local graveyard in Karachi's Pir Mangho area, police said on Thursday.

Police invetsigtaions revealed that one Asad Ali reported to the police that his wife Samina had gone missing. The complainant also alerted Samina's father Muhammad and her other relatives.

A search was launched afterwards. Later Asad came to know that Muhammad had found Samina and took her to his residence.

Muhammad didn't tell his son-in-law about Samina's whereabouts. Asad then involved the police in the matter. Asad was interrogated eventually. The suspect admitted to axing his daughter to death on Sunday last and burying her body in a local graveyard.

Police formally arrested the suspect and said exhumation of the body would be subject to the approval of the local court.