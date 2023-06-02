Minor girl raped in Islamabad, suspect flees in residents' presence

Police have to trace the whereabouts of the runaway suspect

02 June,2023 10:36 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - An 8-year-old Afghan girl was sexually assaulted by a man in broad daylight in Shahzad Town area, police said on Friday.

The suspect managed to escape even in the presence of Mohallah Diprian residents. The minor victim was shifted to a hospital where the medico-legal official confirmed the rape.

A case was registered against the unidentified rapist under sections 376 and 377/B of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

The girl told the family that she was playing near her house when she was dragged by the stranger into an under-construction house and assaulted her.

Police constituted teams to get a clue about the suspect.