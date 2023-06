Married girl, 'lover' clubbed to death over honour in Chichawatni

Okanwala Bangla police are dealing the case

01 June,2023 02:30 pm

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) - A young married girl and her alleged lover were clubbed to death over "honour" at a village in Okanwala Bangla on Thursday, police said.

The victims were attacked with clubs and sticks by people yet to be known. The victims were pronounced dead by police later. The bodies were shifted for autopsies.

Okanwala Bangla police are dealing the case.