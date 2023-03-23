Man suspected of attacking police shot dead

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A criminal was killed in an alleged encounter with police at Machhar Colony on Thursday.

Police said the suspect had opened fire on a team of law enforcers a day earlier (Wednesday) near Mauripur as a result of which a policeman was killed and another was injured.

A police team conducted raids during which the injured policeman identified the suspect. The suspect and his accomplices opened fire on the raiding team who responded effectively and killed the criminal.

