Iftar Timings Mar 23 - Ramazan 1
LHR
06:18 PM
KHI
06:46 PM
ISB
06:24 PM
PWR
06:30 PM
QTA
06:47 PM
Man suspected of attacking police shot dead

Police said the suspect had opened fire on a team of law enforcers

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A criminal was killed in an alleged encounter with police at Machhar Colony on Thursday.

Police said the suspect had opened fire on a team of law enforcers a day earlier (Wednesday) near Mauripur as a result of which a policeman was killed and another was injured.

A police team conducted raids during which the injured policeman identified the suspect. The suspect and his accomplices opened fire on the raiding team who responded effectively and killed the criminal.
 