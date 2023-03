Woman killed in firing between rival groups

Incident took place in Katcha area of Kandhkot

23 March,2023 02:43 pm

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – A woman was killed in firing between two rival groups on Thursday.

Police sources said the incident took place in Katcha area where people of two castes had an armed clash which resulted in the death of a woman.

The body was shifted to hospital and investigation launched.