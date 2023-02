2.4 million robbery suspects arrested in 24 hours

17 February,2023 02:38 am

LASBELA (Dunya News) - Hub and Height police arrested 2.4 million robbery suspects.

The robbery took place yesterday and the accused were arrested within 24 hours. During the operation three suspects involved in the robbery were arrested, the arrested suspects are said to be from interior Balochistan.