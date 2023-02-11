Unidentified persons kill eight year old with mother

Bodies recovered near Motorway Interchange under Rodala police station limits

11 February,2023 05:16 am

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – Mother and daughter have been killed in an incident.

Unidentified suspects brutally killed the woman and eight year old girl, police said. The bodies of the two were recovered near the Motorway Interchange under the limits of Rodala police station. Police shifted the bodies to the hospital. However the cause and identity of the double murder was not known while the police are busy in investigation.

A report has been sought from CPO Faisalabad Khalid Mahmood Hamdani and the SP has been directed to reach the spot immediately. Orders have been issued to arrest the accused involved in the incident and fulfill all the requirements of justice.