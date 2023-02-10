Unfortunate son kills mother with axe

Unfortunate son kills mother with axe

Heart wrenching incident happened in Chotala Police Station premises

10 February,2023 04:27 am

JHELUM (Dunya News) – An unfortunate son has killed his mother in a heart wrenching incident.

The incident happened in premises of Chotala Police Station where the unfortunate son killed his mother with axe. Police has said that the sad incident took place due to domestic abuse.

The accused, Mazhar Abbas, managed to flee as the police has claimed to ensure the arrest as soon as possible. Police has told that investigation has been started and evidences were being collected, The heart wrenching incident happened in Chak Shadi village of Chotala. The police has started investigation of the sad incident.

