Long standing enmity claims one life

Police arrests two accused, recover dead body from fields

10 February,2023 04:22 am

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) – One person has been murdered on long standing enmity in Arif Wala.

Munir Shah was murdered with a noose around his neck in 43 EB village of Arif Wala. Police has arrested two accused while the dead body was also recovered from fields.