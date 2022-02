CTD has carried out a raid and arrested a most wanted terrorist from the port city

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has carried out a raid and arrested a most wanted terrorist from the port city, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the arrested suspect has been identified as Fazl-ur-Rehman who is also known as Fazlu.

The officials told that Fazl-ur-Rehman was involved in target killings of several police officials.