Hidden camera found in women's washroom at private school in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Hidden cameras have been found in the women’s washroom at a private school in Karachi.

A team from the education department initiated an investigation after discovering devices from women’s washroom at a private school in the metropolis.

The women complained to the education department about the hidden cameras. The team suddenly visited the school and recovered hidden cameras in the women’s toilet during the visit.

The vigilance team has submitted a report on the hidden cameras to the education department. The education department canceled the registration of the private school and sought explanation on the matter.