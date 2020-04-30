Punjab religious minister's assistant injured in Narowal firing incident

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah’s assistant Malik Afzal was injured in a firing incident at the residence of the provincial minister in Narowal.

According to the sources, a firing incident took place at the residence of the provincial minister in Narowal, injuring his assistant Malik Afzal, who was shot three times in the leg.

The sources also said that Malik Afzal was shifted to Rural Health Center Zafarwal while the staff of Zafarwal Police Station reached at the spot and started investigation.