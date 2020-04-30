SARGODHA (Online) - The police arrested two suspected drug pushers in Jhal Chakian area of Sargodha and seized 20 kg of heroin.

The drug was seized in the hidden parts of a car. The drug worth millions of rupees in the international market, sources said.

The police said that a police team raided a location on secret information and arrested two persons, one is identified as Manzoor, and other was yet to identify.

The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.