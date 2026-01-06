Head century helps Australia near England's tally in fifth Ashes test

Australia reached 377/6 at tea on Day 3 of the Ashes, with Steve Smith on 65* and Cameron Green on 8*. Travis Head scored 163, while England's Carse took 3 wickets. Australia leads 3-1.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia were 377 for six at tea on the third day of the fifth Ashes test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday, closing on England's first-innings tally of 384.

Australia skipper Steve Smith was unbeaten on 65 at the break alongside Cameron Green, who was eight not out.

Travis Head earlier scored his third century of the series, making 163 off 166 deliveries before he was trapped in front attempting a sweep off Jacob Bethell's left-arm spin.

Usman Khawaja was greeted by a huge roar when he came out to bat in his 88th and final test before retirement but was dismissed lbw for 17 off a Brydon Carse full toss.

Alex Carey made 16 off 13 balls before he edged a Josh Tongue delivery to Bethell at leg slip just before tea.

Smith reached the half century mark for the 45th time in his career with a four driven straight down the ground.

England burned their final DRS review in a bid to remove nightwatchman Michael Neser lbw only for the video to confirm the impact of Carse's delivery was outside the line.

Carse finally got Neser out for 24 off 90 balls with an outswinger that induced an edge behind.

England seamer Matthew Potts came in for heavy punishment from the Australian batsmen in his first match in the series, going for 124 runs from his 24 overs.

The ground was bathed in pink for Jane McGrath Day, the annual breast cancer charity fundraiser established by Glenn McGrath in memory of his late wife.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.