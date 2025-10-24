'I will not remain silent': Ali Tareen rips up PCB legal notice over criticism

Ali Tareen, owner of PSL's Multan Sultans, defies PCB's legal notice demanding an apology, criticizing PSL's management. He stands by his statements and calls for accountability and dialogue.

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Ali Tareen, the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, has torn up a legal notice sent to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The notice reportedly demanded that Tareen retract his critical statements and apologize, with the threat of terminating the franchise agreement and blacklisting the owner.

In a video message posted on social media, Ali Tareen expressed his defiance, saying, "I will not remain silent in the face of these threats. If you think I will be silenced by such intimidation, you are mistaken."

Tareen emphasized his love for the PSL and reiterated that it belongs to the entire nation. He also stated that he is open to discussions to resolve any issues but pointed out that no one from the PSL has reached out to him through a call or email to address his concerns.

The PCB had issued the legal notice to Multan Sultans, accusing the franchise of violating the terms of their agreement and running a campaign that harmed the reputation of the PSL. The notice also warned that failure to respond satisfactorily could lead to the cancellation of the franchise agreement and the blacklisting of its owners.

Previously, the franchise had expressed regret over the PCB's notice, stating that Ali Tareen's statements were made in the best interests of the PSL.

The statement also highlighted the positive contributions Tareen has made to cricket in Pakistan, including the establishment of academies for young cricketers.

Multan Sultans also pointed out that Tareen has invested billions of rupees in the franchise and suffered personal losses of around Rs7 billion.

The franchise criticised the PSL administration, stating that considering constructive criticism as a crime was illogical and reflected the administration's weakness. The statement also suggested that the PSL management is not open to questions or accountability.