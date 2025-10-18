Rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match

Rain halted the Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo; Pakistan scored 92 for five wickets.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan's s ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand was abandoned after rain played spoilsport at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Hence, both sides would share the points, confirming South Africa’s qualification for the semi-finals after their fourth consecutive win, which came against Sri Lanka on Friday.

New Zealand still remain in fifth place on the World Cup table with four points from five matches while Pakistan, still searching for their first win, remain at the bottom.

New Zealand won the toss and invite Pakistan to bat first. The Pakistani women’s team scored 92 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 25 overs.

From the national team, Maniba Ali scored 22 runs, Ameema Sohail 3, and Sidra Amin 9 before getting out.

Natalia Parvez made 10 runs, captain Fatima Sana scored just 2, while Aaliya Riaz (28) and Sidra Nawaz (6) remained at the crease.

For New Zealand, Lea Tahuhu took 2 wickets, while Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, and Eden Carson each took one wicket.