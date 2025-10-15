Pakistan eye first win at Women's World Cup in England clash

Pakistan will face England today in ICC Women's ODI World Cup, aiming for their first win. Training was delayed by rain, but the team focused on batting and bowling, with fielding practice canceled.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan will take on England today (Wednesday), aiming for their first victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

The match is set to take place at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, with the local start time scheduled for 3:00 PM.

The team’s preparations were somewhat disrupted on Tuesday by rain, which caused a two-hour delay in their training session.

Despite the weather setback, the team managed to focus on both batting and bowling during a night training session.

Coaches provided valuable insights on improving performance, though the continuous rainfall meant that the planned fielding practice had to be canceled.

A day earlier, the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to the ongoing rain.

