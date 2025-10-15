South Africa struggle as Pakistan take early wickets on Day 4

South Africa resumes Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan, needing 226 runs to win. With 51/2, Rickelton (29*) and de Zorzi (16*) lead the chase. Pakistan requires 8 wickets for victory.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – South Africa's pursuit of 277 runs to win the first Test against Pakistan suffered a setback on Day 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After beginning the day at 51/2, the touring side quickly found themselves further under pressure with the loss of two key wickets.

Ryan Rickelton (29 not out, 76 balls, 3 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (16 not out, 44 balls) were the overnight batsmen, but it was Pakistan's bowlers who took charge early in the day.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck first, removing de Zorzi for 16 runs, and soon after, Salman Ali Agha dismissed Tristan Stubbs for just two runs.

With these early breakthroughs, Pakistan's bowlers have placed the team in a strong position, increasing their chances of securing a victory in the first Test.

As South Africa continues to chase, the tension is building, and Pakistan will be looking to maintain the momentum to finish off the match.

A day earlier, the spinners continued to dominate the Lahore Test as 16 wickets fell on the third day. The tourists, chasing 277 to win, were 51 for two in 22 overs when stumps were drawn.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 216 for six in 67 overs, South Africa were dismissed for 269 in 84 overs. de Zorzi was the top scorer with 104 off 171 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes. This was the left-handed batter’s second Test century.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali, who took four wickets on Monday, managed to claim two more today to finish with six for 112. This was Noman’s ninth five-wicket haul in Test matches. Off-spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets, while Salman Ali Agha picked up one.

With a 109-run first-innings lead, the hosts didn’t have the best of starts as they lost Imam-ul-Haq in the second over, while captain Shan Masood (7, 17b, 1x4) also fell early. Abdullah Shafique was the next batter to return to the hut after scoring 41 off 73 balls, striking six fours.

Babar Azam (42, 72b, 5x4s), who will turn 31 on Wednesday, fell eight runs short of his 30th half-century as he became the fourth batter to depart with 119 runs on the board. After Babar’s dismissal, Pakistan suffered a collapse, losing six wickets for 16 runs to be bowled out for 167 in 46.1 overs. Saud Shakeel, with a 53-ball 38 laced with seven boundaries, was the other notable contributor for the hosts.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was once again among the wickets as he claimed five for 57 in 17 overs, finishing with match figures of 11 for 174. He was well supported by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took four for 51 in 14.1 overs.

