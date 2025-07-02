Sri Lanka eye top-three spot in ODI rankings

A three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh starts today (Wednesday).

COLOMBO (AFP) – Sri Lanka are on a redemption trail in ODI cricket after a disastrous World Cup and will look to tighten the screws further when they host Bangladesh in a three-match series starting Wednesday.

After finishing ninth in the 2023 World Cup and missing out on a Champions Trophy berth, the islanders have staged a commendable turnaround, notching up series wins against heavyweights India and Australia.

That purple patch has propelled them to fourth in the ICC ODI rankings, but skipper Charith Asalanka insists they are not resting on their laurels.

"We are happy with our progress, but we're not reading too much into rankings just yet," Asalanka told reporters on the eve of the series opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

"Our goal is to break into the top three. There's still plenty of room for improvement, and this series is another step towards that."

The series comes amidst tweaks to playing conditions that captains are still coming to grips with — particularly the rule regarding the use of balls in the final stretch of an innings.

Previously, two new balls were used from either end throughout the 50 overs. Under the revised rule, the fielding side will continue to operate with two balls but must pick one to be used exclusively from the 35th over onwards.

"It's something new and we're all still figuring out how to navigate it," said Asalanka. "It changes the dynamic of the death overs — how we bowl, how batters finish. It's a learning curve for everyone."

Sri Lanka received a timely boost with all-rounder Milan Rathnayake declared fit after missing the second Test against Bangladesh due to a side strain. However, his inclusion will depend on the team's balance, with spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage also in contention.

BANGLADESH TURN TO YOUNGER GENERATION

Bangladesh, meanwhile, arrive with a fresh look. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto and the side is clearly in a rebuilding phase with veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar either retired or out of favour.

"We'll definitely miss our seniors," said Mehidy. "They've served Bangladesh cricket for a long time, and their absence leaves a big gap. But this is a chance for the younger boys to put their hands up."

With the next World Cup two years away, the visitors see this series as a springboard to blood fresh talent.

"This is a good platform to test our bench strength," Mehidy added. "We've brought some exciting young players here and it's an opportunity for them to establish their spots."

While Sri Lanka sit comfortably at number four, Bangladesh — languishing in 10th — have plenty to play for. A series win would see them leapfrog West Indies into ninth place, keeping their hopes alive for automatic qualification to the next World Cup to be staged in Africa in 2027.

"Every game is important," Mehidy said.

"We know what's at stake. A series win here will go a long way in our qualification push."

The second ODI will also take place in Colombo on Saturday, before the action shifts to the hill capital of Kandy for the final game at Pallekele on Tuesday.

The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series.

