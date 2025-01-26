Pakistan wait for a collapse as West Indies stretch lead to 200

Nauman Ali has claimed a ten-wicket hall

MULTAN (Dunya News) – West Indies have crossed the lead of 200 runs with still having three wickets in their bank.

Earlier in the match, West Indies were bowled out for 163 runs in their first innings.

In response, Pakistan managed to score 154 runs, giving the visitors a narrow 9-run lead after the first innings.

Nauman Ali has claimed a ten-wicket hall in the Test match by taking four wickets in the second innings, adding up to six from the first innings.

Sajid Khan has claimed two while Abrar Ahmed got one wicket.

Pakistan XI:

Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Kemar Roach