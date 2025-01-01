Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

Arshad Iqbal, Diana Baig, Ihsanullah, Khurram Shahzad and others underwent rehabilitation programme

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Cricket Academy in Lahore has been at the forefront and a vital contributor towards the development, growth and skill enhancement of the men’s and women’s cricketers in the country for the last 20 years. In the year 2024, a number of players have benefitted from the world class facilities.

Among the many services to the professional cricketers, the NCA also offered successful injury rehabilitation programme to various national and domestic players. The PCB’s medical panel joined forces with the NCA coaches to help the players overcome injuries and return to competitive cricket with sharpened skills and attain the robust fitness criteria.

The limpid procedure of getting the players back on track has paid dividends as many of the national players have gone onto represent Pakistan and deliver fine performances.

Among the Pakistan capped players, Arshad Iqbal, Diana Baig, Ihsanullah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir have undergone successful rehabilitation programmes along with extensive work on skills at various stages in 2024 and then most of the players returning to the competitive cricket.

Other players include Abu Bakar, Ahmed Hussain, Ather Mahmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan and Zeeshan Zameer.

Shahid Anwar, Head coach National Cricket Academy, said: “I am delighted to share that at the NCA in 2024, apart from other day to day assignments, we have been working with a host of talented players to help them fight out the injuries and undergo thorough rehab work combined with quality skill enhancement to get back to their best.

“Whenever an injured player reports at the NCA, the medical panel liaises with the NCA coaches to formulate a thorough recovery plan which is then followed by an overall fitness and skills refinement and upgradation.

“It involves a lot of care, patience, planning and due diligence managing these critical phases of players’ careers. I would like to extend my appreciation to the medical panel, coaches and support staff who have created personalised rehabilitation plans for the players which play a vital role in helping them get back to their best.”