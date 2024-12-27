Markram, Bosch power South Africa to 90-run first-innings lead over Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Markram, Bosch power South Africa to 90-run first-innings lead over Pakistan

Pakistan were bundled out for 211 on day first

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 18:12:30 PKT

CENTURION (Dunya News) – South Africa were bowled out for 301 in their first innings, securing a crucial 90-run lead over Pakistan in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

On day two, Pakistani pacers struck early, dismissing two South African batters, including captain Temba Bavuma. However, South Africa's lower order delivered a strong performance, adding 88 valuable runs for the last two wickets.

Aiden Markram scored 89 runs while debutant Robin Bosch made handy 81 runs.

Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah take three wickets each.

A day earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 211 as 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the first Test match.

After being put into bat, the tourists on the back of half-century by Kamran Ghulam managed to score 211 all out in 57.3 overs.

Kamran, the right-hand batter from Upper Dir, playing his third Test, scored a 71-ball 54, which included eight fours and a six.

This was Kamran’s maiden Test half-century, after he had scored his maiden ton, in his first Test innings against England at home.

Kamran knitted an 81-run partnership for the fifth wicket with white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan (27, 62b, 2x4s). All-rounder Aamir Jamal (28, 27b, 4x4s) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For South Africa, Dane Paterson, playing his seventh Test, bagged second five-wicket haul and ended up with figures of 16-4-61-5. Debutant and fast bowler Corbin Bosch took four wickets.

In turn, the hosts lost Tony de Zorzi (2, 8b) and Ryan Rickelton (8, 10b, 2x4s) to Khurram Shahzad inside seven overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Abbas, making a comeback in the Test side after more than three years, got Tristan Stubbs leg-before wicket for nine in the 16th over.

