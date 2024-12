Pakistan bowled out for 211 runs in first Test against South Africa

CENTURION (Dunya News) – Pakistan bowled out for 211 runs on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Shan Masood (17) was the first one to go, followed by Saim Ayub (14), Babar Azam (4) and Saud Shakeel (14).

Dane Paterson claimed five wickets while Corbin Bosch grabbed four wickets.

Shan Masood got caught in the slips after making a fighting 17 runs. Corbin Bosch claimed his wicket on the first ball of his Test debut.

South African seamers kept asking questions to the Pakistan batters with the new ball, with a lot of edges and misses.

Kamran Ghulam made 54 runs while all-rounder Aamer Jamal scored 28 runs.

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening test against Pakistan.

Captain Shan Masood highlighted the favorable conditions for both fast bowlers and batters in Centurion. Pakistan will field four fast bowlers and include seven batters in the playing XI.

Notably, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas returns to the team for the first time since August 2021 and is set to be part of the Boxing Day Test squad.

In-form Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood will open the innings. Former Test captain Babar Azam, returning to the playing XI after resting during October's Test series against England, is expected to bat at No. 3.

Abdullah Shafique, who recorded three consecutive ducks in the recent ODI series, would be dropped.

The middle order would include Kamran Ghulam at No. 4, Vice-captain Saud Shakeel at No. 5, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan at No. 6. Batting all-rounder Salman Ali Agha would feature in the lineup at No. 7.

South African captain Temba Bavuma on Tuesday announced an all-pace attack for the first Test against Pakistan starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The two-match series is crucial for South Africa, who will qualify for next year's World Test Championship final if they win one of the matches.

Fast bowler Corbin Bosch will make his debut for a team missing several leading pace bowlers because of injury. He plays for the Titans provincial team whose home ground is at Centurion.

Pakistan have only won two out of 15 Tests in South Africa but will go into the series on the back of a convincing 3-0 one-day series win. Seven of the Pakistan squad and eight of the South African Test team players were involved in the one-day games.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa playing XI:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.