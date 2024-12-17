Cummins strikes as rain frustrates Australia again at Gabba

Cricket Cricket Cummins strikes as rain frustrates Australia again at Gabba

India were 201 for seven when rain brought tea 10 minutes early at the Gabba

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 11:56:33 PKT

BRISBANE (Reuters) - Australia captain Pat Cummins struck to remove all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy but rain again put a dampener on the hosts' chances of victory over India on day four of the third test in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India were 201 for seven, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 65 and tailender Mohammed Siraj on one not out, when rain brought tea 10 minutes early at the Gabba, with the tourists still 45 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

Two balls into his over, paceman Mitchell Starc was incensed when the umpires signalled for another break in play as a light shower dusted the Gabba pitch.

Australia's mood was further soured with confirmation that paceman Josh Hazlewood will play no further part in the test due to a right calf injury and is expected to miss the final tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

Rain also delayed the resumption of play after lunch but Cummins found time to take the wicket of Reddy for 16 when the all-rounder chopped onto his stumps.

That broke a patient 53-run stand with all-rounder Jadeja, who remains vital to India's hopes of avoiding the follow-on.

Steve Smith earlier redeemed himself with a stunning catch to deny opener KL Rahul a century and give Australia a vital breakthrough before lunch.

Fielding at slip, Smith leapt to his right to pluck a one-hander after spinner Nathan Lyon induced an edge from Rahul, who fell for 84.

The catch broke a stubborn 67-run partnership with Jadeja and was a huge relief for Smith after he dropped a waist-high chance in the slips on the first ball of the morning by Cummins, which reprieved Rahul when he was on 33.

Hazlewood, who was recalled after missing the second Adelaide test with a side injury, bowled only one over in the morning before being taken for scans on his calf.

Though Australia have dominated the rain-hit test, time may deny the hosts from taking a 2-1 lead in the series after rain wiped out most of days one and three.

Whichever way the match goes, India captain Rohit Sharma will face more scrutiny after another failure with the bat.

He was caught behind for 10 in the morning, nicking fast bowler Cummins with a lead-footed drive after being softened up by a bouncer from the Australian skipper.

Rohit has 19 runs from his three innings in the series, having missed India's victory in Perth while caring for his newborn son.

India, who resumed on 51 for four, trail Australia's first innings 445 by 244 runs.