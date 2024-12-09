Rizwan welcomes return of Babar, Shaheen to squad for South Africa series

Cricket Cricket Rizwan welcomes return of Babar, Shaheen to squad for South Africa series

'We have been on the road since last month and this is our third successive overseas tour'

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 22:00:35 PKT

DURBAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has termed the return of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah to the white-ball squad for South Africa series a “welcome development”.

Rizwan said it would be a fine blend of youth and experience, adding: “…we look forward to do our best against South Africa in this T20I series before the focus shifts to the other two formats”.

“We have been on the road since last month and this is our third successive overseas tour, which has made the unit more proactive in terms of the preparations and getting used to the local conditions as soon as possible”.

“The wickets in South Africa will challenge us but at the same time our pacers will benefit from the conditions as well. With the help of Allah, we are eager to continue the winning momentum from the last tour against Zimbabwe.”

Pakistan is all set to face South Africa in an all-format series for the first time since 2019, which will begin with the first of three T20Is on Tuesday at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Pakistan’s T20I squad reached Durban on Friday and has taken part in two training sessions.

The second and third T2oIs are scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 December at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, respectively. The three ODIs will take place on 17, 19 and 22 December followed by the Centurion Test on 26 December and Cape Town Test on 3 January.

Pakistan’s T20I squad, which was announced on 4 December, has seen the return of regular white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was rested during the Zimbabwe T20I series. Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also returned to the T20I squad after missing the Zimbabwe series.

Pakistan T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

