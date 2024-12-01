Pakistan win toss, elect to bat in opening T20I against Zimbabwe

Teams batting first have won 13 out of 16 games played at the Queen’s Sports Club Bulawayo.

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20 in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The average first innings total at this venue in 150 runs.

Pakistan had already announced their playing XI, led by Salman Agha.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 18 T20s where Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe in 16 T20s while Zimbabwe came out victorious in just 2 games.

Pakistan XI:

Salman Ali Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.



Zimbabwe XI:

Sikandar Raza (C), Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani