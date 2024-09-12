Kamran Ghulam shines as Markhors set 348-run target for Panthers

The Markhors are led by Mohammad Rizwan while Shadab Khan is captaining The Panthers

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A brilliant knock century by Kamran Ghulam helped Markhors set a mammoth target of 348 runs for Panthers in opening match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Markhors suffered an early setback when opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Mubasir Khan for 17. However, Ghulam displayed fireworks with bat, recovering his side from early pressure. He made 115 off 102 by smashing 12 fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan fell short of five runs to reach the fifty as he was removed by Mohammad Hasnain for 45. Later, Panthers grabbed a quick wicket of Salman Ali Agha, who made only one score.

At this point, Iftikhar Ahmed joined Ghulam and showed skillful batting as he scored unbeaten 57 off 44 while Abdul Samad made unbeaten 62 off 25 to help their side to build a giant total for Panthers.

Earlier, Panthers won the toss and opted to field first.

Markhors Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Shah Nawaz Dahani, Aaqib Javed

Panthers Squad

Shadab Khan (Captain), Usman Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Azan Owais, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Imad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Mohammad Zeeshan

SECURITY MEASURES

Police have implemented stringent security measures, with roads around the stadium barricaded and cordoned off with barbed wires.

More than 3,000 officers and personnel would be on security duty, while traffic police would manage routes around the stadium and teams' movement.

Six parking points have been designated around the stadium for fans.

TROPHY UNVEILING

The trophy for the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup was unveiled at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday. The captains and mentors of all five participating teams attended the ceremony and took part in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The tournament would feature top Pakistani players including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah, besides domestic players.

The winning team would get a prize of Rs30 million whereas the runner-up would be awarded Rs15 million.

Pakistan white-ball cricket team Head Coach Gary Kirsten would also be present during the tournament.