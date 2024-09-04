Pakistan's ICC Test Championship ranking drops significantly after defeat from Bangladesh

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 11:34:39 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After getting whitewashed in two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan has dropped 24 crucial points in the ICC Test Championship, falling to the 8th position in the rankings.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the championship final have dwindled. Conversely, Bangladesh's unexpected success in the series has propelled them to the 4th position in the rankings.

Currently, India leads the rankings based on the average points per match won, followed by the defending champions Australia in second place. New Zealand is in third, England fifth, South Africa sixth, Sri Lanka seventh, and the West Indies is ninth and last.

The final would be held at Lord’s between the top two teams in the rankings.

Pakistan has won only 2 out of 7 matches in the championship and has faced defeat in 5 games.

With 16 points, Pakistan's average was 19.05. Although they are not entirely out of contention, their chances of making it to the final stages appear slim.

In the ICC Test Championship, a team earns 12 points for a win, 6 points each for a tie, and 4 points each for a draw. Pakistan has also lost 8 points due to slow over rates, with each slow over costing 1 point.

South Africa was the inaugural winner of the Test Championship, while India and Australia have each won it twice. Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have each won it once.

Bangladesh have whitewashed Pakistan in two-match Test Series.

Bangladesh have won the second Test match by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Zakir Hassan scored 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38, Mominul Haq 34,and Shadman Islam 24 runs.

The veterans Mushfiqur Raheem and Shakib Al Hassan remained unbeaten with 22 and 21 runs respectively.

For Pakistan, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmad and Salman Agha picked up a wicket each.

Litton Das for his spectacular first innings century, after Bangladesh was six down for 26, was declared man of the match, while Mehidy Hassan Miraz for his all-round performance in both matches was declared player of the series.

Sloppy fielding, poor field set and mediocre spin bowling have exposed the skill levels of Pakistan Cricket team.