Bangladesh trail finishes courtesy unbeatable Mushfiqur Raheem

Mushfiqur Raheem scored his century in 200 balls including 12 boundaries.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh trail has ended after surpassing the huge first innings score of Pakistan, courtesy hundred-run partnership between Mushfiqur Raheem and Mehidy Hassan Miraz.

Bangladesh now lead by 24 runs after scoring 472 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Mushfiqur Raheem reached 150 off 286 deliveries featuring 18 boundaries.

This was the first century by Raheem against Pakistan, while he scored his career's 11th century.

Bangladesh resumed their first innings on day four at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

Bangladesh's opener Shadman Islam stood out with 93 runs, while Mominul Haque and Liton Das scored half-centuries.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 448 for the loss of six wickets. The innings saw Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 runs while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs.

