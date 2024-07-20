West Indies century-maker Hodge glad to survive 'brutal' Wood battle

Cricket Cricket West Indies century-maker Hodge glad to survive 'brutal' Wood battle

Hodge's 120 was the centrepiece of West Indies' 351-5 on the second day of the second Test.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 06:56:10 PKT

NOTTINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Kavem Hodge was proud to have emerged with a maiden Test hundred following a "brutal" encounter with Mark Wood at Trent Bridge on Friday after reminding the England fast bowler he had a "wife and kids at home".

Hodge's 120 was the centrepiece of West Indies' 351-5 at stumps on the second day of the second Test, with the tourists now just 65 runs behind England's first innings 416.

It was a far cry from a woeful batting display in an innings and 114-run defeat at Lord's that left the West Indies 1-0 down in a three-match series.

That match marked James Anderson's farewell to international cricket as the England great bowed out with 704 Test wickets, a record for a fast bowler, with his place in Nottingham taken by express quick Wood.

Wood's fastest delivery Friday was timed at 97.1 mph (156.2 kmh) and the 34-year-old paceman remained around the 93 mph mark for most of the day's play.

Wood also hit Alick Athanaze flush on the helmet on 48, although the left-hander went on to 82 during an impressive fourth-wicket stand of 175 with Hodge.

'MENTALLY DRAINING'

"There was one point I was joking with him (Wood), I said 'hey, I have a wife and kids at home!'," said Hodge after stumps.

"He started to laugh and I think it made the century much more satisfying.

"Test cricket is brutal, it is challenging, it is mentally draining. To experience that, facing guys like Mark Wood, it was tough but it was satisfying."

The 31-year-old added: "Some guys got hit but it's part of Test cricket. Kudos to Alick. He bounced back and was able to stand his ground and push on even further. I flinched, I thought I was going to get hit before that."

But the sheer grind of bowling so quickly on a good batting pitch eventually took its toll on Wood, whose career has been blighted by injuries.

He left the field before Friday's close with suspected cramp following a wicketless return of 0-51 in 14.1 overs that was no reward for a determined and skilful display.

"Surprisingly, he said he's never had cramp before. I'm hoping it's just a bit of fatigue," said Paul Collingwood, the England assistant coach.

"He certainly was stretching his hamstring so I presume it's in there somewhere. It's been a hot day, he's put all his effort into every ball. But he had a smile on his face at the end."

The former England all-rounder added: "Everyone watching Woody throw himself 100 percent at every single spell was exceptional and getting up to speeds of 97 mph is everything you want to see in Test cricket."

