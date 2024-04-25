Stoinis 'absolutely fine' with not getting a CA contract

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Marcus Stoinis has no qualms about missing out on a Cricket Australia contract for 2024-25 but is still keen to continue playing for Australia beyond the T20 World Cup after making a stunning statement century for Lucknow Super Giants in a victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Tuesday.

Stoinis has not spoken since missing out on a CA contract for the 2024-25 but there is some nuance to the decision. He is still contracted with CA until June 30 as CA's contracts run across the financial year. Barring injury, he was locked into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup even prior to his record innings at Chepauk on Tuesday. He has been a bedrock at No.5 in Australia's T20I side as part of a settled middle-order alongside Glenn Maxwell, Tim David and Matthew Wade.

Following his century at Chepauk, Stoinis was asked in the post-match presentation whether he had a point to prove but he was pragmatic about the situation.

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach [Andrew McDonald]," Stoinis said. "Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much."

Stoinis, 34, has been consistent in his statements about his contract situation and his desire to still play international cricket beyond the T20 World Cup. He said back in January he understood why he had been left out of Australia's ODI squad to face West Indies. He has been in constant communication with McDonald and Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey about what his playing future will look like with Australia post the T20 World Cup as they build towards the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Australia's next limited-overs assignment after the T20 World Cup is in September in England, which includes five ODIs and three T20Is. They only have one other T20I series in the 2024-25 contract period, against Pakistan at home in November. They also have three ODIs against Pakistan in November, which is their last ODI series before the Champions Trophy.

Stoinis has opted not to seek a state contract with Western Australia although he has not shut the door completely on playing domestic cricket in the future. However, his availability and opportunity will be dictated by his freelance schedule and WA's desire for continuity within their program. Stoinis was one of four WA players who opted to go freelance instead of taking a state deal but Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye are still set to be part of the WA program while Stoinis is unlikely to be. Stoinis has a strong relationship with WA's state coach Adam Voges, who is with Stoinis at Lucknow as a coaching consultant, and further conversations will be held later in the year.

