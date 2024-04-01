Shahid Afridi not happy about Babar Azam's re-appointment as captain

Cricket Cricket Shahid Afridi not happy about Babar Azam's re-appointment as captain

Says Muhammad Rizwan was the best choice if any change was necessary

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 11:57:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Shahid Afridi has broken his silence on Pakistan Cricket Board's re-nomination of Babar Azam as captain.

In a statement on microblogging site X, former captain of the national cricket team and all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he was surprised at the decision of so many experienced players in the selection committee.

He further said that in his opinion the choice of Muhammad Rizwan would have been better if any change was necessary. "As the decision has been taken, I extend my full backing and best wishes to Pakistan cricket team and Babar Azam," he said.

It should be remembered that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed Babar Azam as the T20 and ODI captain once again. After the unanimous opinion of the selection committee, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi appointed Babar Azam as the captain.

Babar Azam had decided to leave the ODI and T20 captaincy after team's dismal performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The captaincy of the T20 team was handed over to Shaheen Afridi.

Shan Masood was made the captain of the Test team.



