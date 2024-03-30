Pakistan to take on India in Women's Asia Cup on July 21

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from 19th to 28th July

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Women cricket team will face off the Indian Women team in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 on 21st of July in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

According to the Asian Cricket Council, the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 19th to 28th July.

The Pakistan Women will meet Nepal on the opening day on July 19 and play their last group match against UAE on July 23.

The semi-finals will be played on July 26 and final on July 28.

Pakistan Women have been placed in Group A along side India, Nepal and UAE cricket teams while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand.