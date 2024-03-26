MCG to host its first-ever day-night Test during Women's Ashes

This will also mark the first Women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949

(Web Desk) - Cricket Australia (CA) announced the schedule for the multi-format Women’s Ashes series as part of a blockbuster home summer.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host a day-night Test for the first time when Australia host England in a one-off match as a part of the Women’s Ashes.

Adding to the significance, this will mark the first Women’s Test match at the MCG since 1949, coincidentally featuring the same two rivals, Australia and England.

The one-off Test, commencing on 30 January 2025, will be the last leg of the Women’s Ashes. The multi-format series will start with three ODIs on 12 January before the two sides face off in three T20Is, starting 20 January.

The multi-format points system awards four points for a Test win, two points if it is drawn and two points for each win in the limited-overs matches.