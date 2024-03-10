PSL 9: Usman leads Multan run riot against Islamabad with ton

Cricket Cricket PSL 9: Usman leads Multan run riot against Islamabad with ton

Usman was at his best as he compiled his ton off just 50 balls with three sixes and 15 fours

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 16:04:53 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Usman Khan thrashed Islamabad United bowling attack all over the ground for his century as Multan Sultans scored 228 runs in their quota of 20 overs in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Usman was at his best as he compiled his century off just 50 balls with the help of three sixes and 15 fours. He remained unbeaten at exactly 100.

Pakistan-born Usman, who now plays for the United Arab Emirates, had already smashed 106 not out off 58 balls against Karachi Kings.

Islamabad won the toss and put Multan in to bat. In-form Multan batting line up showed no sympathy to any Islamabad bowler. Skipper Muhammad Rizwan seemed less ferocious as he scored 20 runs off 17 balls. Fellow opener Yasir Khan took only 16 balls for his 33.

Johnson Charles hit 42 off 18 balls.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowling who bagged two wickets for 32 runs in three overs.