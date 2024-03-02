After Lahore-Zalmi, United-Gladiators' clash also washed out

Rain pouring down in Rawalpindi since morning, dimming prospects of games being played

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The 18th clash of the ongoing PSL 9 season between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has faced cancellation due to persistent rain and waterlogged outfield.

Rain had been pouring down in Rawalpindi since the morning, dimming the prospects for the second game as the outfield became increasingly soggy.

Earlier, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was also called off due to rain.

Both teams were given one point each.

They were set to meet against each other in the 17th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.

It was reported that the ongoing rain spell may disrupt two matches of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium was set to host two matches – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators.

The Met Office predicted rains in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued single ticket for the double header.

Fans will get ticket amount back if both matches are not played while no refund will be made if one of them is played.