Haris Rauf, Virat Kohli's footage included in Tiktok's most famous in 2023

Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 18:06:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - As 2023 is coming to an end, various photos and videos have become famous in the year.

From sport persons to social media celebrities, fans reacted in a great manner to the unique clips.

Following the line, TikTok, a platform for short videos, releases an annual year-end report that highlights the most popular videos.

The platform examines what kept its users addicted to the app, spending their time enjoying both local and foreign material, with a focus on the most popular video content from this year.

According to TikTok's research, "trending content took over For You feeds around the world in 2023, especially in the entertainment, lifestyle, education, and sports categories."

Pakistanis' obsession with cricket meant that one of the most watched videos on the app was of Indian sensation Virat Kohli and national team bowler Haris Rauf meeting during the World Cup.

Rauf recently recalled his first interaction with Kohli and said that during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, he came to acknowledge the batting class of Kohli when he was bowling him in the nets.

He said the former India skipper had told him back then that “you will be playing for Pakistan in six months”.

As it turned out, Rauf, climbed up the ladder rapidly and ended up making his Pakistan debut in January 2020.

“And I played for Pakistan in 8-9 months,” Haris Rauf stated.

In the show, the fast bowler also took Kohli’s name when asked to pick the batter whose wicket he would cherish the most.

“I cherish all my wickets, but if I have to pick one, then it has to be Virat Kohli.”