Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

The tournament will be played from January 19 to February 11, 2024 in South Africa

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 16:30:11 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Saad Baig will lead the 15-player Pakistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played from 19 January to 11 February, 2024 in South Africa.

Among the squad are Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom had represented Pakistan in the previous edition of U19 World Cup held in West Indies in January-February 2022.

Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

Chairman Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir said: “I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well in the World Cup.

“While picking the team, we have considered the conditions in South Africa where the pitches are conducive to pace bowling and have aimed to cover all bases."

Support staff – Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).

The players named in the squad will assemble for a training camp, which will take place from 28 December 2023 to 6 January 2024 in Lahore.