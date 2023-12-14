What I've written on my shoes is not political: Khawaja

Khawaja said I will respect their view and decision, but I will fight it and seek to gain approval.

PERTH (Web Desk) - Usman Khawaja has vowed to fight the ICC for his right to express humanitarian views on the field, after it was confirmed that he will not wear any written messages on his shoes in the first Test against Pakistan starting on Thursday in Perth due to ICC regulations. Khawaja had "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on his batting spikes at training on Tuesday with the reported intention of wearing them during the Test, but he later said he would follow the rules, and "fight it".

A visibly emotional Khawaja defended his messaging in a video post on social media soon after Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that he would not wear the messaging on the field. Khawaja argued that his stance was not political.

"What I've written on my shoes is not political. I'm not taking sides," he said. "Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on.

"I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice."

Khawaja had not told his team-mates or Cricket Australia about the messages on his shoes ahead of training before photographers and the media saw them.

He has consistently posted the same messages on social media in recent weeks in reference to the war in Gaza. There are no ICC rules regarding players posting such messages on social media. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, for example, received no sanction from the ICC after his social media post in support of the victims of the conflict in Gaza during the ODI World Cup.

But there are strict ICC regulations about "non-compliant" wording or logos worn on clothing during international matches. England allrounder Moeen Ali was asked by the ICC to remove wristbands bearing the slogans "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" during a Test match in 2014.

Khawaja said that he would continue to fight for his right to express these views. "The ICC have told me I can't wear my shoes on the field because they feel it's a political statement under their guidelines. I don't believe it's so. It's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval."

Cricket Australia released a statement on Wednesday morning prior to Cummins' pre-game captain's press conference saying: "We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold."

Cummins reiterated that statement confirming he had spoken to Khawaja, with the opener revealing to Cummins that he would not wear the statements on his shoes during the Test match.

"I spoke to him just quickly and [Khawaja] said he won't be [wearing the statements]," Cummins said. "It kind of drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don't know if Uzzie was across beforehand. Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss. On his shoes he had 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive. I don't think anyone can really have too many complaints about that.

"I think it's one of our strongest points in our team is that everyone has their own passionate views and individual thoughts and I chatted to Uzzie briefly about it today. And I don't think his intention is to make too big of a fuss, but we support him.

"I think what was on the shoes, 'all lives are equal', I support that."

The ICC regulations are very clear on what players can and cannot wear with the rules clearly outlined in a 68-page document. Players are not permitted to display messages on their clothing or equipment unless approved in advance by their board or the ICC. The document clearly states that messages for political causes "shall not be granted".

The ICC acknowledges the game can be used as a tool to "bring people and communities around the world together" but "not as a platform to draw attention to potentially divisive political issues, rhetoric or agendas".

The story has even caused comment from the Australian government with federal sports minister Anika Wells making a statement in support of Khawaja. "As the federal sports minister, I have always advocated for athletes to have the right to have a voice and to speak up on matters that are important to them," she said at a press conference in Perth on Wednesday morning.

"Usman Khawaja is a great athlete. Usman Khawaja is a great Australian, and he has every right to speak up on matters that are important to him. I think he has done it in a peaceful and respectful way, and as a way that he as an individual can express an individual opinion that doesn't compromise the Australian cricket team's obligations to the ICC."

