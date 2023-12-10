Kamran Akmal among 27 participants to feature in PCB's Level I coaching course

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Test wicketkeeper-batter and current consultant member of the selection committee, Kamran Akmal is among the 27 participants that will take part in the Level 1 Coaching Course from 11 to 14 December at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

The four-day course will be conducted by Tutors Imran Abbas, Rahat Abbas, and Taimur Azam, along with Balochistan’s Level 1 tutors Amanullah Deepal and Hussain Khosha.

At the end of the course, the participants will be given assignments that need to be completed in three months. Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

In the four-day course, the participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, coaching philosophy, planning and preparation.

