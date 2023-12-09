Two Women's T20 World Cup global qualifier spots on the line in Africa

Cricket Cricket Two Women's T20 World Cup global qualifier spots on the line in Africa

A region heaving with emerging talent, the Women's Qualifier promises high competition

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 11:40:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - African action again promises to excite with eight teams vying for the two Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier spots via the Africa Qualifier in Uganda from 9-17 December.

A region heaving with emerging talent, the Women's Qualifier promises high competition and parity among the teams, with a handful of sides in the running to progress.

Split into two groups of four, the top two teams will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of each semi-final securing their global qualifier spot.

Group A is headlined by Full Members Zimbabwe who can lay claim to being group favourites, though Mary-Anne Musonda's side are no guarantee of a qualification spot, having dropped a match to Namibia in a T20I last year among other defeats in the last 12 months. A top-spot finish over Kenya, Tanzania and Botswana would be crucial, avoiding the top-spot qualifier from Group B.

Tanzania come off a strong showing in a Quadrangular series in Hong Kong, only falling to the hosts in the tournament final, beating Nepal and Japan. Captain and best batter Fatima Kibasu holds the key for the Tanzanians, while a new-look Kenya enter after breezing through the Division Two tournament in September, thanks largely to batter Queentor Abel who top-scored in three of the five matches.

Group B is arguably more competitive on paper, with the hosts facing Namibia, a Rwandan side boasting a fierce younger group, and a Nigerian side on the up.

Having watched their compatriots claim a shock qualification spot for the Men's event next year in the USA and the West Indies, the tournament hosts should fancy their chances at claiming one of two global qualifier spots, and have prepared through two training camps for their build-up. Bowler Concy Aweko (86 wickets) could become the 12th women's bowler to reach three figures in T20I cricket, and joins all-rounder Janet Mbabazi as the key players for the Lady Cranes.

Rwanda meanwhile boast a victory over Uganda in the final of this year's Kwibuka tournament, and bring several players that made headlines earlier in the year at the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup. Their youth matched up with Namibia's collective experience at the next level throws up an intriguing contest, while Nigeria should enjoy their fair share of the spoils, most likely through captain and all-rounder Blessing Etim and batter Salome Sunday.

Patricia Kambarami, ICC Regional Development Manager – Africa says the tournament will once again underline the collective quality in the region.

“It is an exciting time for women’s cricket in Africa. We are delighted by the growth in the number of teams involved in the pathway to this event this year.

“The expansion of the sport and increase in fan support on the continent is culminating in what will surely be a festival of cricket in Uganda over the next nine days.

