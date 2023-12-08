Renshaw hits century against Pakistan in Warner 'audition'

Renshaw hits century against Pakistan in Warner 'audition'

Matt Renshaw hit an unbeaten 136

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 15:27:04 PKT

Sydney (AFP) – Matt Renshaw hit an unbeaten 136 against Pakistan in a timely reminder to Australian selectors Friday of his credentials to take over from David Warner when the veteran quits Test cricket.

The 27-year-old Renshaw resumed day three for the Prime Minister's XI on 18 and patiently compiled his century from 251 balls. It helped steer the home side to 367-4 at stumps in Canberra, 24 runs behind Pakistan, who declared at 391-9 on the back of skipper Shan Masood's 201 not out.

The four-day match at Manuka Oval has been billed as a "bat-off" to replace the opener Warner, with Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris also in contention. Warner has indicated he plans to quit the longer format after the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January.

Bancroft and Harris got the nod to open ahead of Renshaw, but failed to build big scores, out for 53 and 49 respectively. Renshaw, who has been in and out of Australia's side in a 14-Test career across seven years, grabbed his chance at number three, cracking eight fours and a six.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who is also fighting to regain a Test spot, made 46 before being caught by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed off Faheem Ashraf. Skipper Nathan McSweeney departed for 40 while Beau Webster was not-out 21.